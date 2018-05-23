on the actor's trail

Tovino Thomas wants the hits and the five-star reviews, and here is what he is doing to get them

For starters, the Malayalam movie star surrenders himself to his director. And he says he works every single day.

by 
Tovino Thomas | http://www.tovinothomas.com

Tovino Thomas is one of Malayalam cinema’s most bankable stars. For someone who was until recently playing supporting roles – most notably alongside Mohanlal in Koothara (2014) and Prithviraj in Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015) – Thomas’s rise as a leading man is nothing short of phenomenal. In 2017 alone, the 29-year-old actor had three hits: Oru Mexican Apartha, Godha and Mayaanadhi.

A software engineer by profession, Thomas gave it up for modeling. Films followed in 2012 with his debut in Prabhuvinte Makkal. Thomas has two releases this year, including the bilingual Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum in Malayalam (and Abhiyum Anuvum in Tamil) alongside Pia Bajpai on May 25, and Theevandi and the Dhanush-led Tamil movie Maari 2 in October. Excerpts from an interview.

You star opposite Dhanush in ‘Maari 2’. ‘Maari’ is one of the biggest hits in Dhanush’s career. How’s it been working on the sequel?
Dhanush is someone I look up to and admire. He’s the youngest actor to win a National Film Award [for Aadukalam]. He’s also going to make a mark internationally with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

I play the villain. I have a meaty role and you will see me in two get-ups. Whenever we were doing our scenes together, I’d always apologise and ask for a retake. But Dhanush would understand that I was working in a different language and he told me he’d do the same when he did Bollywood films. He taught me that the only thing that matters on screen is the output.

I studied in Coimbatore for four years and then worked in Chennai for two. So I’m okay speaking Tamil. I don’t have enough command over it where I can improvise. But I’m a director’s actor and I turn to them for improvisation. Every day, I talk to the director, be it the Tamil or Malayalam film that I’m working on, just so I know what they want from me.

Maari 2 is also being released in Telugu. I don’t speak a word of that. But I’m told it’s easier than both Malayalam and Tamil.

Are you considering doing more Tamil movies?
For me, Malayalam films remain the most important. I don’t want to do more Tamil films just for the sake of it. My fan base is in Malayalam cinema, and that’s where I want it to be. There are many offers of Tamil films, but nothing that I’ve said yes to as of now.

Your director in ‘Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum’ is cinematographer BR Vijayalakshmi. You’ve only ever worked with male directors. Did you respond to her differently?
I don’t judge people on the basis of gender. I’m a director’s actor, and I surrender completely to them.

Vijayalakshmi led with experience. She knew how to get work done and to get the best out of people. Most of my other directors have been pretty new guys. So it was great to work with someone who has done 22 films and is an experienced hand.

Play
Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum.

In Malayalam cinema, however, there are accusations of misogyny. Actresses have come out to criticise the industry, especially after an attack on an actress in 2017.
Let’s talk about the film Devasuram. In it, Mohanlal’s character insults Bhanumathi, played by Revathy. But as the film progresses, he repents and apologises to her. The film’s script demands it but later redeems itself.

I have a wife, a sister, mother and a daughter. As an actor, I do what is expected of me, but I am conscious that the script should be balanced out.

Eight films as a lead actor and most of them hits – what are your considerations before agreeing to a project?
As an actor, I want critical acclaim and yet, I want the film to be entertaining and make money for everyone. I want the film to work on three levels – for me as an artist, for the audience and for those who put money into it.

So the script is my very first consideration. If I feel that I’d like to go and watch this film when I read the script, I say yes to it. Then of course, what’s my character. I don’t worry if it’s a supporting role. I like variety in my on-screen persona. You see this in all my roles, be it Ennu Ninte Moideen or Guppy or ABCD.

You’re known for constantly changing your look. In ‘Godha’, you bulked up like a wrestler; in ‘Guppy’, you had unkempt hair; in ‘Ezra’, you were every inch a police officer.
For me, my look is the first step in the role I’m going to play. When I put on the make-up, I stop being Tovino and I become that character. I believe that if I change my look, I also change my behaviour.

Also, I feel that if I change one thing, I look different. For example, I finished playing a chain smoker in Maradona, which is out in June 22, at 2.30am. The next day, I shaved and was on the sets of Aami, playing Krishnan.

Play
Godha (2017).

You’re a fashion icon. Young people in Kerala religiously copy your hair, your look.
I don’t actually have much hair! On a serious note, my fashion statement is simple: I wear whatever’s comfortable. When young men watch me, they feel my look is comfortable enough for them to copy it.

And to women, you’re a desirable man.
That’s a compliment. I move between being a fitness freak to a couch potato and then back again to fitness. I’m not one of those genetically blessed people with high metabolism, but I have worked hard for a good body.

You’re one of the most famous faces in Kerala. But fame has a price. What has it been for you?
There are privacy issues. When I go out with my family, people take pictures. But when people push my wife and my child out of the way, that’s when a line is crossed.

Crowds have a different character; they can be cruel. They treat actors like elephants. Everybody wants to look at an elephant and pull at it. What they don’t realise is that elephants feel the pain too.

You’re one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema at the moment. Do you ever stop working?
I work every day. People are waiting for my dates and I hate to keep them waiting. And so I can’t rest. Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum is out this week; Maradona and Theevandi in June; Maari 2 in October.

You’ve said that you want to make your presence felt in Hollywood.
I want international acclaim. I can do good work and compete on an international scale. My work standards are high.

Play
Mayaanadhi (2017).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.