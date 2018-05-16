‘The Sisters Brothers’ trailer: Guns and gold in Jacques Audiard’s English debut

Gun-slinging and other forms of Western-style violence are combined with a dash of humour in the trailer for The Sisters Brothers, acclaimed French director Jacques Audiard’s first English-language film. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.
Based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Patrick deWitt, The Sisters Brothers stars John C Reily and Joaquin Pheonix as assassin siblings. During the California gold rush in 1851, Eli Sisters (Reily) and Charlie Sisters (Phoenix) are tasked by their boss (Rutger Hauer) to murder Hermann Warm (Riz Ahmed) who has supposedly stolen from him. Warm has, meanwhile, developed a formula to procure gold from riverbeds. Accompanying him is a prospector named Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal).
The Sisters Brothers has been written by Audiard and Thomas Bidegain and produced by Why Not Productions, Annapurna Pictures and Page 114 Productions.
Audiard, who began his career as a screenwriter before making his directorial debut in 1994, has won multiple accolades, including nine Cesar Awards, the national film awards of France. Audiard has won at the Cannes Film Festival thrice, including Best Screenplay in 1996 for A Self Made Hero, the Grand Prix award in 2009 for A Prophet and the prestigious Palme d’Or for his last film Dheepan (2015).