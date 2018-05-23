Entertainment News

Release of ‘Tamizh Padam 2.0’ postponed to make the actors look better through VFX, joke its makers

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on May 25. A new date has not been announced.

by 
Tamizh Padam | Y Not Studios

The makers of the parody Tamizh Padam 2.0 stuck to the film’s genre while announcing on Monday that its release had been postponed from the scheduled date of May 25. Producer Y Not Studios attributed the delay to the excessive amount of computer-generated imagery needed to “show lead actors in good light”. A new release date has not yet announced, but the press release said “we plan to meet you soon in theatres”.

The film is a sequel to CS Amudhan’s Tamizh Padam (2010), which parodied Tamil cinema’s cliched plots and character sketches. Amudhan returns as the director of the sequel, starring Shiva, Disha Pandey and Iswarya Menon. Shiva will play a police officer in the sequel.

The press release on the delay was shared by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, in a jibe at the growing trend of popular directors releasing promos of other’s films on Twitter. “Due to the massive amount of VFX required in these areas, we have had to reschedule our release,” the press note said, in likely reference to Shankar’s hugely-delayed 2.0, a thematic sequel to Enthiran (2010), which was supposed to hit theatres in October last year but does not have a release date yet.

The makers also took at a dig at the elaborate promotion strategies of films in the social media era. Earlier in the day, Amudhan, tweeted that Prabhu would “release the first look of the press release” about the delayed release.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.