Release of ‘Tamizh Padam 2.0’ postponed to make the actors look better through VFX, joke its makers

The makers of the parody Tamizh Padam 2.0 stuck to the film’s genre while announcing on Monday that its release had been postponed from the scheduled date of May 25. Producer Y Not Studios attributed the delay to the excessive amount of computer-generated imagery needed to “show lead actors in good light”. A new release date has not yet announced, but the press release said “we plan to meet you soon in theatres”.
The film is a sequel to CS Amudhan’s Tamizh Padam (2010), which parodied Tamil cinema’s cliched plots and character sketches. Amudhan returns as the director of the sequel, starring Shiva, Disha Pandey and Iswarya Menon. Shiva will play a police officer in the sequel.
The press release on the delay was shared by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, in a jibe at the growing trend of popular directors releasing promos of other’s films on Twitter. “Due to the massive amount of VFX required in these areas, we have had to reschedule our release,” the press note said, in likely reference to Shankar’s hugely-delayed 2.0, a thematic sequel to Enthiran (2010), which was supposed to hit theatres in October last year but does not have a release date yet.
The makers also took at a dig at the elaborate promotion strategies of films in the social media era. Earlier in the day, Amudhan, tweeted that Prabhu would “release the first look of the press release” about the delayed release.