Zee Studios’ Marathi film Aa Bb Kk will be released on June 8. Directed by Ramkumar Shedge and bankrolled by Mihir Sudhir Kulkarni, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Tamannaah, Maithili Patwardhan, Vijay Patkar, Kishor Kadam and The Lion actor Sunny Pawar. Described as a “tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Padhao Beti Bachao Andolan”, the film tells the story of a little boy and his sister and their quest for a better life.

Both Shetty and Bhatia will be making their debut in Marathi cinema with this film.

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has sung a promotional song for the film titled Pethuni Uthu De Aaj Ek. The song has been composed by Bapi-Tutul and written by Ashawini Shende.