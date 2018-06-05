“Was he armed?”

“Well, he had a gun, but he was also sort of a gentleman.”

The hearing aid-sporting bank robber in The Old Man & The Gun who seems like a “nice enough fella” is played by Hollywood veteran Robert Redford. Forrest Tucker has escaped from prison at the age of 70. With a reputation for being unfailingly polite during stick-ups, Forrest earns the respect of Casey Affleck’s police detective John Hunt, who is tracking his movements, and the love of Sissy Spacek’s Jewel.

Director David Lowery’s credits include Pete’s Dragon and A Ghost Story. The cast includes Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Tika Sumpter. The movie, based on a New Yorker article about a real-life septuagenarian robber, will be released on September 28.

Redford most recently appeared in Ritesh Batra’s 2017 romance Our Souls at Night alongside Jane Fonda. Redford is one of the producers of The Old Man & The Gun.