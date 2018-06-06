The first teaser of Amar Kaushik’s upcoming horror film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was released on Wednesday. Written by directing duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film is scheduled for a August 31 release. Raj and DK have previously co-written and co-directed the zombie horror comedy, Go Goa Gone (2013).

The teaser features a disembodied woman who leads us to the movie’s release date. The film is reportedly set in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. The supporting cast of Stree includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The film has been jointly produced by Raj and DK, and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.