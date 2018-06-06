Rohit Shetty’s Simmba will be released on the last Friday of 2018, the makers announced today. The official remake of the 2015 Telugu hit Temper will be out on December 28. Simmba stars Ranveer Singh in the role played by NT Rama Rao Jr in the original, while Sara Ali Khan steps into the part performed by Kajal Aggarwal.

Simmba marks Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty, who bounced back after the indifferent fate of Dilwale in 2015 with Golmaal Again, one of 2017’s biggest hits.

The date announcement teaser indicates the kind of comic tone Simmba will have. It includes a joke about Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s mother. The young actress will make her debut with Abhishek Sharma’s drama Kedarnath, which is scheduled to be released on November 30.