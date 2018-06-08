ABC Studios, the executive producers of Priyanka Chopra’s television drama Quantico, has issued a statement apologising for the episode The Blood of Romeo. “Quantico is a work of fiction,” read the statement. “The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

The fifth episode of the third season, which was aired on June 1, invited the wrath of a section of Indian viewers for containing a plot twist involving a Hindu terrorist. Alex Parrish (Chopra) and her team at the Federal Bureau of Investigation are on the trail of a potential terrorist activity that they believe has been orchestrated by Pakistan. But Parrish discovers that one of the terrorists wears a rudraksh chain, which leads her to infer that Hindu terrorists were behind the plan.

Several Twitter users claimed that the episode offended them and accused Chopra of being “anti-India”. This is the final season of Quantico.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, most of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” the ABC statement added. “She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series.”