Bullets whiz by, torpedoes are launched and fights with baddies take place underwater in the trailer of Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2, which was released on Monday. Haasan reprises his role as Research and Analytics Wing agent Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat have returned in the sequel to play their respective parts.

Vishwaroopam 2 will be released on August 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Directed, produced and co-written by Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 follows the events of the 2013 film, in which Wisam (Haasan) saved New York City by averting a crisis planned by a terrorist group led by Omar Qureshi (Bose). Omar and his right-hand man Salim (Jaideep Ahlawat) escaped at the end of the climax of the first film.

Besides playing Wisam, Haasan also played an effete Kathak teacher, Vishwanath, which was his cover in New York City. Vishwanath makes an appearance in the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 as well. Waheeda Rehman has joined the cast as Wisam’s mother.

The music has been composed by Ghibran while Shamdat Sainudeen and Sanu John Varughese are the cinematographers. Haasan and Birju Maharaj have choreographed the dances.

The shooting for Vishwaroopam 2 began as far back as 2013, but the release was delayed due to financial problems and conflict regarding payments between the film’s cast and crew and the producers.