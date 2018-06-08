Entertainment News

Terry Gilliam loses ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’ rights case

A French court has ruled in favour of Paulo Branco’s Alfama Films.

by 
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote | One Media/via YouTube

A French court ruled in favour of the rights holder of Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote on Friday and asked the director to pay 10.000 euros in legal fees, Screen Daily reported. Paulo Branco’s Alfama Films has been locked in a legal battle with Gilliam for the past 18 months. Branco had appealed against a court order that allowed Gilliam’s long-delayed project to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

“The appeals court judge ruled a contract drawn up and signed by Branco and Gilliam in 2016 – confirming the Portuguese producer’s rights to Gilliam’s long-gestated film – remained intact,” Screen Daily said. Branco had attempted to block the movie’s production and unsuccessfully tried to prevent its premiere at Cannes and its worldwide release. Gilliam, claiming that Branco had failed to provide the finances for completing the project, had won a temporary reprieve to screen the film at Cannes, where it elicited mixed reviews.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is a fantasy comedy revolving around a modern-day advertising executive named Toby who meets an elderly man who believes himself to be Don Quixote from Miguel de Cervantes’s novel of the same name. The film stars Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

Play
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

”The ruling means that the rights to the film belong to Alfama,” Branco told Screen Daily. “Any exploitation of the film up until now has been completely illegal and without the authorisation of Alfama. We will be seeking damages with interest from all the people involved in this illegal production and above all, all those who were complicit in its illegal exploitation. We’re holding everyone responsible.” Branco said he would be targetting Gilliam, sales company and producer Kinology, French distributor Ocean Films, and the Cannes Film Festival.

“The film belongs in its entirety to Alfama,” Branco told Screen Daily. “The film was made illegally. It’s the first time, I’ve ever seen so many people embark on a mission to produce and exploit a film, without holding the rights. It’s a unique case.”

Gilliam has been attempting an adaptation of the novel since 1990. A documentary, Lost in La Mancha, chronicled the movie’s troubled production.

Play
Lost in La Mancha (2002).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.