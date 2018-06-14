Entertainment News

Russel Crow to play controversial Fox News founder Roger Ailes in American TV show

The Showtime limited series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book ‘The Loudest Voice in the Room’.

by 
Roger Alies (Left) and Russell Crowe | Wikimedia Commons

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe will play disgraced Fox News founder Roger Ailes in an eight-episode limited series. Based on Gabriel Sherman’s best-selling biography The Loudest Voice in the Room (2014), the series will be aired on American cable network Showtime. This will be Crowe’s first American television show.

Ailes co-founded Fox News with Rupert Murdoch in 1996 and headed the conservative television channel for two decades. He left Fox News in 2016 after he was accused of sexual harassment by at least 20 women, including former Fox host Gretchen Carlson, who claimed that Ailes had fired her after she refused to have sex with him. Ailes denied the allegations. He then served as advisor to Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential debates. He had also been a media consultant to former Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon before his Fox News tenure. Alies died of a subdural haematoma aged 77 on May 18, 2017.

“To understand the events that led to the rise of Donald Trump, one must understand Ailes,” Showtime said in a statement. “The upcoming limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader.”

The series will focus on Alies’s journey from local TV producer to Fox News head, narrating the rise and fall of one of the most influential voices in American news. Sherman has co-written the pilot with Spotlight (2015) director Tom McCarthy. The executive producers are McCarthy and Get Out producer Jason Blum.

“In many ways, the collision between the media and politics has come to define the world we live in today,” Showtime President David Nevins said. “With Russell Crowe in the lead role, this limited series promises to be a defining story for this era.”

Crowe won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Gladiator (2000), and was also nominated for the Oscar for The Insider (1999) and A Beautiful Mind (2001). He has also received five Golden Globe Award nominations, three BAFTA Award nominations and three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, winning one award each. Crowe was last seen in Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy (2017) and Netflix’s War Machine (2017).

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Movies can make you leap beyond what is possible

Movies have the power to inspire us like nothing else.

Why do we love watching movies? The question might be elementary, but one that generates a range of responses. If you had to visualise the world of movies on a spectrum, it would reflect vivid shades of human emotions like inspiration, thrill, fantasy, adventure, love, motivation and empathy - generating a universal appeal bigger than of any other art form.

“I distinctly remember when I first watched Mission Impossible I. The scene where Tom Cruise suspends himself from a ventilator to steal a hard drive is probably the first time I saw special effects, stunts and suspense combined so brilliantly.”  

— Shristi, 30

Beyond the vibe of a movie theatre and the smell of fresh popcorn, there is a deeply personal relationship one creates with films. And with increased access to movies on television channels like &flix, Zee Entertainment’s brand-new English movie channel, we can experience the magic of movies easily, in the comforts of our home.

The channel’s tagline ‘Leap Forth’ is a nod to the exciting and inspiring role that English cinema plays in our lives. Comparable to the pizazz of the movie premieres, the channel launched its logo and tagline through a big reveal on a billboard with Spider-Man in Mumbai, activated by 10,000 tweets from English movies buffs. Their impressive line-up of movies was also shown as part of the launch, enticing fans with new releases such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, The Dark Tower, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Life.

“Edgar Wright is my favourite writer and director. I got interested in film-making because of Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the dead. I love his unique style of storytelling, especially in his latest movie Baby Driver.”

— Siddhant, 26

Indeed, movies can inspire us to ‘leap forth’ in our lives. They give us an out-of-this-world experience by showing us fantasy worlds full of magic and wonder, while being relatable through stories of love, kindness and courage. These movies help us escape the sameness of our everyday lives; expanding our imagination and inspiring us in different ways. The movie world is a window to a universe that is full of people’s imaginations and dreams. It’s vast, vivid and populated with space creatures, superheroes, dragons, mutants and artificial intelligence – making us root for the impossible. Speaking of which, the American science fiction blockbuster, Ghost in the Shell will be premiering on the 24th of June at 1:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M, only on &flix.

“I relate a lot to Peter Parker. I identified with his shy, dorky nature as well as his loyalty towards his friends. With great power, comes great responsibility is a killer line, one that I would remember for life. Of all the superheroes, I will always root for Spiderman”

— Apoorv, 21

There are a whole lot of movies between the ones that leave a lasting impression and ones that take us through an exhilarating two-hour-long ride. This wide range of movies is available on &flix. The channel’s extensive movie library includes over 450 great titles bringing one hit movie premiere every week. To get a taste of the exciting movies available on &flix, watch the video below:

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of &flix and not by the Scroll editorial team.