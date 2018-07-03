Entertainment News

French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, who made Holocaust documentary ‘Shoah’, dies aged 92

The Holocaust film, more than nine hours long, is held as the one of the greatest documentaries ever made.

by 
Claude Lanzmann | Wikimedia Commons

French journalist and filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, best known for Shoah (1985), a nine-and-a-half-hour documentary about the Holocaust, died on Thursday. He was 92. Lanzmann’s family confirmed the news to French newspaper Le Monde, but did not mention the cause of death, according to The Guardian.

Lanzmann was born to Russian Jewish immigrants in France on November 27, 1925. At the age of 17, Lanzmann joined the French Resistance, a collection of movements against German Nazi forces organised across the country during the Second World War. Lanzmann later joined the board of Les Temps Modernes, the journal founded by philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre. He was in a long-term relationship with French intellectual Simone de Beauvoir and took over from her as chief editor of the publication after her death in 1986. He served in that position throughout his life.

Play
Shoah.

Starting with the documentary Pourquoi Israël (Israel, Why) in 1973, Lanzmann made several films, but hist most acclaimed work is Shoah, which was made over 11 years. With a running length of 566 minutes, Shoah includes interviews with survivors, perpetrators and witnesses of the extermination of Jews during the German Holocaust. The film was shot across several locations in Poland, including at extermination camps.

The film was released in Paris in April 1985 and won numerous accolades, including the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Non-Fiction Film and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award for Best Documentary. Filmmaker Marcel Ophüls called Shoah “the greatest documentary about contemporary history ever made.”

Lanzmann’s most recent work, The Four Sisters, featured interviews with Holocaust survivors that had not been included in Shoah. The film was theatrically released in France just a day before his death.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Are chores swallowing up your weekends?

It’s time to reclaim our Sundays.

Here’s a familiar pattern: you get through the entire work week fantasizing about the weekend and making all sorts of plans. But when the weekend does arrive, it quickly passes you by, leaving your head spinning.

For most of us, weekends are engulfed in a mad dash of chores that get built up over the week, leaving us deprived of our necessary downtime. Plumbing issues, pending bills, laundry, stocking up the kitchen with the necessary nutritional fuel - ticking these boxes take up Saturday afternoons that were meant lazy lunches and Sunday mornings that were meant to be spent in bed.

Further investigation on this pandemic revealed a host of strategies that one can employ to ensure that Sunday snooze. One such approach for a chore-free weekend is to assign a chore to every day of the work week. For instance, Monday is meal prep day, Tuesday is laundry day, Wednesdays are for pending paperwork and bills…you get the drift. Before you rage about filling up every day with chores, imagine a Saturday morning, when you crawl out of bed blithely unaware of the time and your responsibilities, and not facing any consequences. The one-day-for-every-chore plan will wipe your weekends clean, getting rid of mundane but necessary tasks that you must do to keep your life functional.

If you’re more of a radical type, this point-of-view might be right up your alley. The author of the mentioned article suggests that instead of going out on Friday nights, stay home and finish your chores for that blissful two-days-of-doing-nothing- feeling.

Using the work week to finish off your chores is an effective way to free up the weekend. However, if you don’t want to commit to big lifestyle changes, like staying home on Fridays, maybe just some warm-up planning exercises will get you organised, liberating your weekend one hour at a time.

Step one: Make a To-Do List of all the things that need to get done. (Pro-tip: give yourself a little treat every time you scratch-off a chore on the list. Positive reinforcement works.)

Step two: Set reminders on your phone because, let’s face it, you can’t trust your own memory.

Step three: Download apps that will help you finish your chores easily and conveniently. The video below captures of how apps, Paytm in this case, can help us salvage our weekends.

Play

Apps like Paytm help us complete some of our chores without taking up much of our energy and time. With its new bank transfer feature, it’s easy to transfer funds up to 1 lakh even on a bank holiday or a Sunday. After a hectic week of long commutes, cold lunches, pointless meetings and rushed deadlines, you deserve a relaxed, errand-free weekend. To know more about bank transfers on Paytm, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Paytm and not by the Scroll editorial team.