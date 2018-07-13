For the first time in 18 years, video-on-demand company Netflix beat HBO to become the network with the most Emmy nominations, with 112 nods announced on Thursday. The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on September 17.

HBO came second with 108 nominations. Its medieval fantasy drama Game of Thrones led the pack among programmes, with mentions in 22 categories, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The awards will be telecast in India on September 18 at 5.30am (IST) with a repeat at 8pm on Star World and Star World HD.

NBC’s long-running variety show Saturday Night Live and HBO’s science-fiction series Westworld got 21 nominations each, and Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, 20. The latter two shows have also been nominated Outstanding Drama Series category, along with Netflix’s period drama The Crown and horror-thriller Stranger Things, FX’s Cold War thriller The Americans, and NBC’s family drama This is Us.

Nominees for the Best Comedy series include FX’s hip-hop themed Atlanta, Amazon’s period show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, ABC’s Black-ish, Netflix’s GLOW, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Silicon Valley and Barry.

The list excluded long-running ABC comedy Modern Family, which has won five consecutive Best Comedy Emmys (2010 to 2014) and has earned a nomination in the category every year since its 2009 release.

Netflix’s dystopian science-fiction show Black Mirror received seven nods for its USS: Callister episode from Season 4, including Outstanding Television Movie. Sandra Oh was nominated for Lead Actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, becoming the first Asian-American to be nominated for the award.

FX’s true crime drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace led the limited series category with 18 nominations, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor (Darren Criss), Best Supporting Actor for Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez and Finn Wittrock, and Best Supporting Actress for Penelope Cruz and Judith Light. This is the first Emmy nomination for Cruz, Criss and Martin.

Other first time contenders include James Cordon for his snapchat show James Corden’s Next James Corden, Letitia Wright for Black Mirror and Jessica Biel for The Sinner.

The full list of nominees can be seen on the Emmy website.