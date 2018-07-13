New selection team announced for Cannes Director’s Fortnight, with equal gender representation

A new selection committee was unveiled on Tuesday for the Director’s Fortnight 2019, an independent section held alongside the Cannes Film Festival every year. Led by film expert Paolo Moretti, the team includes festival programmers Paolo Bertolin and Anne Delseth, journalist and television host Claire Diao, Norte Productions founder Valentina Novati and film magazine Repliques founder Morgan Pokee.
Regional correspondents include Deepti DCunha from India, Benjamin Illos from Eastern Asia, Diego Lerer frim Latin America and Alena Shumakova from Russia. Emilie Bujes, Manilo Gomarasca, Jean-Pierre Rehm and Charlotte Serrand will serve as additional advisors.
The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that the new committee, including the extended team, meets the event’s goal of achieving 50/50x2020 (equal representation of genders by 2020).
Moretti takes over from Edouard Waintrop, who had been head of the programming committee since 2012. His selection was announced in March.
Bertolin has previously served as a consultant for the Cannes Critics’ Week, and the Venice, Beijing, Locarno, and Rotterdam film festivals. Delseth has been on the section’s committee since 2012 and has worked as an assistant at the Fribourg Film International Festival Festival for five years.