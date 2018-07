Anurag Kashyap’s romantic drama Manmarziyan will hit the screens on September 21, the makers announced on Friday.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, the film reportedly revolves around a love triangle and is set in Punjab. Manmarziyan has been produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The film has been written by Kanika Dhillon (Ra.One) and the soundtrack is by Amit Trivedi.