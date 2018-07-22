Arthur Curry is asked to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis in the trailer for Aquaman (2018). The film stars Jason Momoa as a half-human, half-Atlantean who embraces his powers when war is declared on “the surface world”

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman traces the origins of the DC superhero and “takes him on the journey of his lifetime – one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be...a king”, according to the official synopsis.

The movie also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman and others.

Aquaman was introduced to the DC Comics universe in 1941 and went on to get his own solo comic series. He was also a founding member of the elite superhero team, the Justice League.

Momoa has previously played the character in Superman vs Batman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Both films are part of the Worlds of DC series that began with Man of Steel (2013). Aquaman is the series’ sixth instalment.

Produced by Warner Bros Pictures, DC Entertainment, Cruel and Unusual Films and Mad Ghost Productions, Aquaman will be released on December 21 in the United States of America.