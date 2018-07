In the trailer for Tamil comedy Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Sree (Harish Kalyan) is faced with a tough decision after he falls in love with a woman (Raiza Wilson) who his mother will most certainly disapprove of. Sree’s girlfriend drinks alcohol, is sexually active and swears freely. “I don’t want these modern girls,” his mother says. “Find me a good, family girl.”

Directed by Elan and co-produced by music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal is yet to get a release date.