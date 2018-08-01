The first song from C Prem Kumar’s upcoming Tamil movie 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, is out. Kaathalae Kaathalae, sung by Chinmayi and with lyrics by Karthik Netha, is from the perspective of Trisha’s character, who beckons love to come into her life and stay with her till the end of her journey. “Kaathalale kaathalae, thani perunthunaiye koodava koodava pothum pothum,” (Love, life’s best companion, come with me, enough now), goes the haunting refrain. The film’s soundtrack is by Govind Vasantha.

96 is reportedly a romantic drama and also stars Janagaraj and S Janaki. A release date is yet to be announced.