Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films on Tuesday announced a three-film deal with Fox Star Studios. The first film to be released under the tie-up will be Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The sequel to Bhatt’s 1991 Sadak is scheduled to open on November 15, 2019. No details of the other two films have been announced.

After landmark films and a memorable journey we are excited to collaborate with @foxstarhindi once again for our upcoming 3 features, first one being #Sadak2! Entertainment just got better🎬@MaheshNBhatt #MukeshBhatt @sakshib8 pic.twitter.com/XRyaDcrBhz — Vishesh Films (@VisheshFilms) November 20, 2018

Sadak centred on a cab driver in Mumbai (Sanjay Dutt) who falls in love with a sex worker (Pooja Bhatt) and helps her to escape from a brothel. The film was written by Robin Bhatt and loosely based on Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976).

Sadak became a commercial success and Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s performance as a transgender brothel owner, Maharani, won him a Filmfare Award in the Best Villain category in 1992.

Play Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam, Sadak (1991).

Fox Star Studios has distributed several Vishesh Films productions including Jannat 2 (2012), Raaz 3D (2012) and Murder 3 (2013).