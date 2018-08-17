food talk

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria on her culinary journey and teaching Rick Stein the art of fish curry

From a high school teacher to a ‘Masterchef India’ winner and now, one of the country’s top chefs, Bhadouria has come a long way.

In the concluding episode of the 2013 show Rick Stein’s India, Pankaj Bhadouria teaches the British celebrity chef to make a perfect plate of Awadhi dum machli (steam-cooked fish). When an amazed Rick Stein asks her why the cuisine isn’t widely known across the world, Bhadouria says that many of its dishes are a closely guarded secret.

The show is being aired on Sony BBC Earth this month, as part of a segment of India-centric programmes to commemorate Independence Day. The show documents Stein’s travels across India to find the perfect curry. Bhadouria, who hails from Lucknow, jumped at the opportunity to add Awadhi cuisine into that mix.

“Most often people associate Lucknow food with kebabs and korma but at Lucknow, we have plenty of fresh fish available with us,” Bhadouria told Scroll.in. “An interesting part of the process was also to take him to the fish market.”

Bhadouria won the first season of food reality competition MasterChef India in 2010. Since then, she has opened two restaurants in Lucknow, written numerous cookbooks and has hosted many TV shows including Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka (2011), Rasoi Se Pankaj Bhadouria ke Saath (2013) and Dream Kitchen (2017). She also has her own culinary academy in Lucknow.

Pankaj Bhadouria on Rick Stein's India.

Bhadouria often tries to explore the different Indian cuisines through her shows and cookbooks. The relatively obscure Awadhi cuisine is one of India’s finest, she said.

Her love for the cuisine comes from years spent in Lucknow. “I have been cooking since the age of 11 as my parents too were great cooks,” she said. “I am half-Bengali and half-Punjabi and was living in Delhi. My mother used to learn from a lot of courses and I learnt from her. I then went back to Lucknow and picked up Awadhi cuisine.”

Bhadouria was an English teacher at a school before she became a chef. “At some point in time, you are prompted to listen to your heart instead of your mind,” she said. “And that is what I did, I guess. There was this advertisement on television inviting home chefs to come and participate in Masterchef. My kids and family encouraged me to apply.”

Leaving a place where she worked for 15 years to pursue her dreams wasn’t easy. “I quit my job in very unpleasant terms,” Bhadouria said. “I was actually criticised that I was not applying for the love of food, but for the glamour of the television world. I told them that I was a mother of two. How does glamour attract me? When I quit my job, I was part of the top 14 [at Masterchef]. At times, the pressure did get unnerving. But I knew that this was my calling.”

Pankaj Bhadouria.

Years of packing lunchboxes for her school-going children helped her at the competition, she said. “I used to be very innovative while making food for my family and kids,” Bhadouria said. “I had to manage cooking breakfast, lunch and tiffin for my kids within 40 minutes before I left for work. That is what actually helped me out in Masterchef. One-hour cooking in the show seemed like a cake walk.”

Reality competition shows are now common on India television, but a cooking reality show has to be extremely compelling to retain its connect with the audience, Bhadouria said.

“Unlike singing and dancing reality shows, in food shows, the audience cannot be part of the judging system,” she said. “In those shows, you can vote and also form an opinion on what they are doing. With food, they cannot become a part of the judge as they cannot taste the food. But as long as the food is relatable to the Indian audience, it is good.”

Dream Kitchen.
Sponsored Content 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.