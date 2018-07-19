HBO orders series based on graphic novel ‘Watchmen’

Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof’s television series adaptation of DC Comics’ acclaimed graphic novel series Watchmen has been picked up HBO, according to reports. Based on the novel by Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins, the series is set in a world where superheros are considered outlaws. According to HBO’s official description, “Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.”
The cast includes Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Frances Fisher and Lily Rose Smith. Nicole Kassell will direct the pilot episode. Watchmen will be aired in 2019.
In a letter posted on Instagram in May, Lindelof said that he would not be directly adapting the comics for the series because they are “sacred ground”. Lindelof added, “This story will be set in the world its creators painstakingly built…it has to vibrate with the seismic unpredictability of its own tectonic plates.”
A film adaptation in 2009 by Zack Snyder received mixed reviews. Watchmenstarred Billy Crudup, Jackie Earle Haley, Patrick Wilson, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Matthew Goode.
The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai
And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.
A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.
According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.
But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?
Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.
WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.
The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.
This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.