‘Kanaa’ teaser: Aishwarya Rajesh dreams of playing cricket for India

The teaser of Arunraja Kamaraj’s directorial debut Kanaa, starring Aishwarya Rajesh as an aspiring cricketer, was released on Thursday. This is also the first film bankrolled by actor Sivakarthikeyan’s production company. The actor makes a guest appearance in the Tamil sports drama.
Kanaa traces the story of a woman who dreams of being part of the national cricket team, but her farmer father (Sathyaraj) can barely eke out a living. Her love for the sport raises eyebrows in her village. “Cricket is a boys’ game. It is not for girls,” a coach tells her in the trailer.
The cast includes Darshan, Ilavarasu, Ramadoss, Rama and Anthony Bharadwaj. Kanaa features music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. A release date is yet to be announced.
Kamraj has been a lyricist for the films Pizza (2012), Theri (2016), Pencil (2016) and Kaala (2018). He has written and sung several popular songs, such as Jigarthanda’s Ding Dong and Kabali’s Neruppu da. Kamraj made his debut as an actor in 2013 in Atlee’s Raja Rani.