‘Bewitched’ reboot in the works, with Samantha as a black single mother with magical powers

A reboot of the 1960s television comedy Bewitched is in the works, with an inter-racial cast, Deadline reported on Thursday.
The remake, for ABC Studios and Sony Pictures TV, will centre on a black single mother with magical powers who marries a white man. “They struggle to navigate their differences as she discovers that even when a black girl is literally magic, she’s still not as powerful as a decently tall white man with a full head of hair in America,” said the publication.
Kenya Barris, who created the Emmy-nominated series Black-ish, will serve as an executive producer and writer on the remake with Yamara Taylor.
Launched in 1964 on American network ABC, Bewitched aired for eight seasons, till 1972. It centred on a friendly witch, Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery), who struggled to contain her powers and live like an ordinary suburban housewife after marrying Darren (Dick York and later, Dick Sargent).
A movie adaptation of Bewitched was released in 2005, directed by Nora Ephron and starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. Local versions of the series have been produced in Russia, Argentina and Japan. Sony Entertainment Television’s Meri Biwi Wonderful (2002) was also inspired by the show.