Entertainment News

‘Bewitched’ reboot in the works, with Samantha as a black single mother with magical powers

The original sitcom ran for eight seasons from 1964 to 1972.

by 
ABC Television/Uploaded by We hope at en.wikipedia (eBay itemphoto frontphoto back)/Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons

A reboot of the 1960s television comedy Bewitched is in the works, with an inter-racial cast, Deadline reported on Thursday.

The remake, for ABC Studios and Sony Pictures TV, will centre on a black single mother with magical powers who marries a white man. “They struggle to navigate their differences as she discovers that even when a black girl is literally magic, she’s still not as powerful as a decently tall white man with a full head of hair in America,” said the publication.

Kenya Barris, who created the Emmy-nominated series Black-ish, will serve as an executive producer and writer on the remake with Yamara Taylor.

Launched in 1964 on American network ABC, Bewitched aired for eight seasons, till 1972. It centred on a friendly witch, Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery), who struggled to contain her powers and live like an ordinary suburban housewife after marrying Darren (Dick York and later, Dick Sargent).

A movie adaptation of Bewitched was released in 2005, directed by Nora Ephron and starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. Local versions of the series have been produced in Russia, Argentina and Japan. Sony Entertainment Television’s Meri Biwi Wonderful (2002) was also inspired by the show.

Play
Bewitched (2005).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.