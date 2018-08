The trailer of C Prem Kumar’s upcoming Tamil film 96 suggests unspoken love between young students Ram and Jaanu. Sparks continue to fly when they meet years later.

Headlined by Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi, the romantic film also stars Janagaraj and S Janaki. The film marks Kumar’s directorial debut. Kumar handled the cinematography for Balaji Tharaneetharan’s hit 2012 comedy Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, also starring Sethupathi.

The film’s release date is yet to be announced.