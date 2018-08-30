The release of Selvaraghavan’s Tamil action thriller NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran), starring Suriya, has been postponed. Producers Dream Warrior Pictures announced in a statement on Friday that the film would not hit screens in time for Diwali (November 7) as planned earlier. A new release date has not been announced.

“It is a great entertainer in the making,” the statement read. “We are working hard to achieve the best and deliver the same to you at the earliest.This may take longer than expected.”

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi, and Jagapathi Babu. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music.

Meanwhile, there’s still no release date in sight for Selvaraghavan’s horror film, Nenjam Marappathillai, starring SJ Surya and Regina Cassandra. Produced by Gautham Menon, the film was set to open on June 30 last year.

Speaking to Galatta.com in January, Selvaraghavan said that he had no idea why the film was not in theatres. “Why it [Nenjam Marappathillai] hasn’t been released till date remains a big mystery to me,” Selvaraghavan said. “I am speaking honestly. I have no reason to lie. I cannot myself understand why, how and what has led to its delay in release.”