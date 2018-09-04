Goutam Ghose has directed his first Hindi-language film in 11 years, starring Adil Hussain, Tillotama Shome, Neeraj Kabi and Onkardas Manikpuri. Tentatively titled One Day In The Rains, the film has been produced by Amit Agarwal’s Adarsh Telemedia Private Limited and has been shot in Jharkhand, a press release said.

“We were talking earlier about an Indo-Italian collaboration, but that film could not take off immediately due to technical reasons,” the acclaimed Bengali filmmaker said. “Then I had a script based on a short story and I wanted to film it during the rains. Amit said we could do it immediately and we planned the film in 20 days and finished shooting in exactly 20 days.”

Ghose has won multiple National Film Awards and international accolades for his work in Bengali and Hindi cinema. His Hindi credits include Paar (1984), Patang (1993), Gudia (1997) and Yatra (2006). He recently played a role in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds (2017).