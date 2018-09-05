Phone networks and WhatsApp messages become euphemisms in the song Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Pataakha.

Featuring Malaika Arora in a special appearance, the song has lyrics by Gulzar and music by Bhardwaj.

“Aaja Network Ke Bheetar Kehke Hello Hello,” lip-syncs Arora to Rekha Bhardvaj’s vocals “O Mere Whatsapp Ke Teetar...O Mere Whatsapp Ke Teetar Kehke Hello Hello.”

Play Hello Hello from Pataakha (2018).

The September 28 release is centred on warring sisters Badki (Radhika Madan) and Chutki (Sanya Malhotra), who unknowingly marry into the same house when their boyfriends turn out to be brothers. “When they eventually meet their soulmates, they are relieved to know that they will finally be free of each other. But as fate would have it...they can’t live with or without each other,” according to the official synopsis.

Pataakha is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behnein. Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz and Saanand Verma play supporting roles.