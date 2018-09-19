“All they had was each other,” a voiceover says about the relationship between legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy in the trailer of Stan & Ollie.

Starring Steve Coogan (24 Hour Party People) as Stan Laurel and John C Reilly (Magnolia, Chicago) as Oliver Hardy, the film traces the tumultuous friendship between the comedy double act through the story behind their farewell tour of Ireland and the United Kingdom in 1953. Directed by Jon S Baird and written by Jeff Pope (Philomena), the film stars Nina Arianda and Shirley Henderson as Laurel and Hardy’s respective wives, Ida and Lucille.

In a previous interview with BBC, Baird described Stan & Ollie as a love story “between old friends who just happen to be two of the most iconic comedic characters in Hollywood’s history”. Produced by BBC Films, the biopic will be premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 21 and will be released on January 11, 2019.