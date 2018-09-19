PVR Pictures will release A Private War, the biopic of American war reporter Marie Colvin, in India on November 2, the company announced on Twitter today. The movie stars Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike as Colvin, who worked for The Sunday Times and covered foreign affairs, West Asia and armed conflicts for the newspaper. Colvin lost her left eye while covering the Sri Lankan civil war in 2001, and wore a distinctive eye-patch thereafter. She died while covering the aerial bombardment of Homs by the Syrian government in February 2012.

Based on the incredible true story of veteran war journalist Marie Colvin, @aprivatewar featuring #RosamundPike and #JamieDornan to release in India on November 2nd. #PVRPicturesRelease #SaveTheDate pic.twitter.com/NbwCygCMTs — PVR Pictures (@PicturesPVR) September 19, 2018

A Private War is based on the Vanity Fair article Marie Colvin’s Private War by Marie Brenner. The movie has been directed by Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts) and written by Arash Amel. The cast includes Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci, Tom Hollander and Corey Johnson. The biopic was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in September.

Play A Private War (2018).

PVR Pictures also announced through Twitter that it has acquired the Indian distribution rights for The Old Man & the Gun at the Toronto festival. The movie stars Robert Redford in his final role as a bank robber. PVR Pictures will also release in India Beautiful Boy, a drama about drug addiction that stars Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell, and Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, which explores the Donald Trump presidency.