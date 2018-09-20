Actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan’s autobiography will be released on October 27, his former son-in-law Hrithik Roshan revealed on Twitter on Thursday. Titled The Best Mistakes Of My Life, the book charts Sanjay Khan’s life on and off the screen. “In this exclusive autobiography, he bares the details of a life full of action, excitement, drama, tragedy and above all, courage,” reads the official synopsis of the book.

Born in 1941 in Bengaluru, 78-year-old Khan made his debut as an actor in Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat (1964). He has also been a director and producer, and his credits include the film Abdullah (1980) and the television series The Sword of Tipu Sultan (1999). Khan, whose children include the actor Zayed Khan, was grievously injured in a fire on the sets of the TV series in 1989. Khan was hospitalised for over a year after the fire.