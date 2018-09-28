The teaser of Aditya Dhar’s Uri was released by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies on Friday. The military drama, starring Vicky Kausal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, is based on the September 2016 Uri attack and the subsequent surgical strikes by the Indian Army.

The teaser elaborates on the military strategy of a “new Hindustan”, described as a more assertive country that will retaliate when provoked. “India, in its history, has never attacked any country first,” says Rawal’s character in the clip. “This is the opportunity to put fear in their hearts...India will not stay silent now.” Uri is Dhar’s debut feature as director and will be released on January 11, 2019.

Play Uri

On September 18, 2016, 19 army personnel were killed and many others injured after four militants attacked an Army base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri. The Indian Army announced on September 29 that it had conducted retaliatory surgical strikes across the Line of Control with Pakistan and claimed that it had dismantled “terror launchpads” in the country.

A web series based on the attack, featuring Amit Sadh in the lead, is also in the works.