The first trailer of Academy award-winning director Peter Jackson’s World War I film They Shall Not Grow Old was released on Friday. Co-commissioned by the UK government’s First World War Centenary arts project 14-18 Now, and Imperial War Museums, the documentary weaves together audio and video clippings from the archives of Imperial War Museums and BBC. Archival footage has been colourised and converted to 3D for the documentary.

The trailer points to the trauma of World War I (1914-1918), with images featuring tanks navigating rocky terrain and soldiers negotiating with trying circumstances. It also explores the labour involved in the process of restoring the footage.

They Shall Not Grow Old will be premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. The film will be simultaneously screened in 2D and 3D in selected theatres and venues across the United Kingdom.