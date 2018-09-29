Several prominent Bollywood personalities have spoken in favour of actress Tanushree Dutta regarding her alleged harassment by Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Swara Bhasker are among those have expressed their belief in Dutta’s version of the events.

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something horrible and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them. @janiceseq85 #TanushreeDutta — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 28, 2018

We have to learn how to believe the women who speak up. When we don't believe them and instead shame them or question their intent then we are complicit. Hats off to #TanushreeDutta for braving it out and telling her truth. Respect. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) September 28, 2018

In an interview with Zoom TV on Tuesday, Dutta alleged that Patekar had asked to be included as part of an “intimate step” in what was supposed to be her solo dance number. She said that no action was taken against Patekar despite complaints about his misbehaviour to producer Sami Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

Dutta also claimed that Patekar called people working for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who intimidated her and damaged her car. She first had made the allegations in 2008, but had largely been met with silence from the film industry at the time.

Dutta told DNA on Thursday that a director had asked her to take off her clothes and dance to give co-star Irrfan his cues. She did not name the perpetrator, but said that the incident occurred on the sets of Chocolate (2005), which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Journalist Janice Sequeria said on Twitter that she had been on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss when the incident is said to have occurred. Seqeuira added that Dutta had spoken about the events to her later that evening, and that her account on Tuesday was consistent with what she said 10 years ago.

Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” is one such incident - I was there. #NanaPatekar



[THREAD] — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

Several other film celebrities have praised Dutta’s decision to speak about the incident, stressing on the importance of listening to those who speak about abuse and harassment.

Their reaction is in stark contrast to Amitabh Bachchan, who shrugged off a question that was posed to him during the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan by saying that he could not react since he was neither Patekar nor Dutta.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

We must stop asking 'what did you about it then' and start asking 'what can we do about it now'. It's now or never. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 28, 2018

If a women speaks out about abuse, you listen. Even if it's on her deathbed 50 years after the incident,you listen. If you ask why she didn't speak earlier or you rush to dismiss her, the problem is with you. There will be investigation; but first, listen. Period. #TanushreeDutta — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 28, 2018

For men, a big part of the #MeToo movement is listening to women tell their story. Supporting them with belief. #TanushreeDutta is telling hers. Be a good man, shut your mouth, and listen to it. There are many many more like it in our industry. And they deserve to be heard. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 28, 2018

When our industry fails to stand for and protect its own.They get their chance and lose it.Makes our films on women empowerment hollow.The deafening silence on #TanushreeDutta case is sickening. remember the controversy breaking out .( part 1) — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018

Courage #TanushreeDutta ❤️👍🏻🙏🏻 stay strong !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 28, 2018

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018

If my previous tweet sounds vague let me clarify it. This should stop the questioning of intention of Tanushree Datta because there is a witness account of what happened and @janiceseq85 is as credible as the come . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Patekar’s lawyer, Rajendra Shikodkar, has dismissed the allegation. “We are in process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth,” he said in a statement to IANS on Friday. “We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements.”

According to a report in DNA, Siddiqui has filed a complaint against Tanushree with the Association of Motion Picture and TV Programme Producers for causing him financial loss and tarnishing the goodwill of his production firm Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. The report adds that MNS has written letters to different associations of producers, asking them to “blacklist” Tanushree for accusing Patekar. The political party has also threatened to agitate against Dutta if she does not give an unconditional apology to the actor, whom it describes as the “pride of Maharashtra”.