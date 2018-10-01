The teaser for Naga Chaitanya-starrer Savyasachi is out. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the Telugu action drama draws its plot line from the the vanishing twin syndrome, or fetal resorption, when a twin disappears in the uterus during the early stages of pregnancy. The fetal tissue is usually absorbed by the other twin or the mother.

In Savyasachi, the protagonist’s vanished twin seems to have lived on inside him, making him ambidextrous. “Usually, sons born to the same mother are called brothers,” says a voice in the teaser. “But when two people are born, sharing the same body and blood, it is called a miracle. I’m a part of one such miracle, the unseen brother and the shield that lasts till the end.”

Also starring Madhavan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bhumika Chawla, Savyasachi has music by MM Keeravani. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.