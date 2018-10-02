Netflix will release Paul Greengrass’s 22 July in theatres alongside streaming the drama on October 10, Variety reported. 22 July explores the 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway, in which lone gunman Anders Breivik killed 77 people.

“The film will launch on its streaming service and will have a simultaneous theatrical run on roughly 100 screens around the world,” Variety reported, adding, “It is one of the widest theatrical releases in Netflix’s history.”

Greengrass’s credits include Bloody Sunday (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), United 93 (2006), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Captain Phillips (2013). 22 July was screened at the Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. The film will be released across American cities on October 10 as well as on limited screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Scandinavia, Spain, Italy, Benelux, and Poland.

In an apparent bid to combat major distribution chains which refuse to screen Netflix films and also be relevant on the awards circuit, the streaming company has announced theatrical runs for some of its major productions. These include Tamara Jenkins’s Private Life, the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Orson Welles’s The Other Side of the Wind, David Mackenzie’s Outlaw King and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma.