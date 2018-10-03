Saif Ali Khan is producing Nitin Kakkar’s next, titled Jawani Janeman, under his newly launched Black Knight Films. Khan will also star in the film, which is reportedly a comedy centred on a father-daughter relationship.

The film will be co-produced by Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. “When I ventured out to produce a film on my own, Saif wanted to get back into it at the same time and this seemed like the perfect project for both of us,” Shewakramani told Mumbai Mirror.

Khan had partnered with Dinesh Vijan in 2009 to form Illuminati Films, which produced Love Aaj Kal (2009), Agent Vinod (2012) and Go Goa Gone (2013) and Happy Ending (2014). The duo parted ways in 2014, with Vijan going on to form Maddock Films (Hindi Medium, Stree).

Jawani Janeman’s will have dialogue by Hussain Dalal (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Karwaan), Shewakramani told Mumbai Mirror. The movie will go on floors next year.

Kakkar made his feature filmmaking debut with Filmistaan (2013), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Khan will next be seen in Gauravv K Chawla’s Baazaar, which opens in theatres on October 26.