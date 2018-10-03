The release of Jyothika-starrer Kaatrin Mozhi has been pushed to November, to avoid a clash with other Tamil films scheduled to open in theatres this month. The film, a remake of Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu, was earlier scheduled to be released on October 18. A new date has not been announced, but the makers announced on Wednesday that the film will be released after Diwali (November 7).

The slate for October 18 includes Vishal-starrer Sandakozhi 2, Suresh Shanmugam’s Thirupathi Samy Kudumbam, VP Viji’s Ezhumin and C Velmathi’s Andava Kanoom.

#KaatrinMozhi release date: it's raining new films week after week. We scheduled for October 18 but looking at the list approved, it will be a hard battle to get proper theatres/shows. So we're postponing the release to November, post Diwali. Will keep you updated. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n6XiYdMxRU — Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) October 3, 2018

Directed by Radha Mohan and also starring Vidaarth and Lakshmi Manchu, Kaatrin Mozhi narrates the story of Vijayalakshmi (Jyothika), an enterprising housewife who finds a new lease on life as a radio jockey for a late-night show.

Tumhari Sulu, directed by Suresh Triveni, opened on November 17, 2017, to critical and commercial acclaim. The film also starred Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia.