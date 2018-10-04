Actor Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan will appear together in an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6, the makers announced on Thursday.

The new season of the popular celebrity talk show will be premiered on October 21 on Star World. Actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will share space in its opening episode. The show will be aired every Sunday at 9 pm.

Saif Ali Khan has previously come on the show with his sister Soha Ali Khan, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and co-stars Preity Zinta and Kangana Ranaut. This will be Sara Ali Khan’s first appearance on the show. She will make her acting debut with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and co-produced by Johar. The movie will be released on December 28.

Koffee With Karan first appeared on television in November 2004.