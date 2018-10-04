“There is no house without secrets,” declares Swaroop Sampat’s matriarch in the trailer for AltBalaji’s upcoming web series The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family. Her family’s clandestine affairs come tumbling out when Samar (Barun Sobti) comes home with his wife (Eisha Chopra) eight years after he ran away. His older brother Vikram (Kay Kay Menon) does not welcome him with open arms. Bitterness and rage bubble to the surface as the brothers clash and all members of the Ranawat family are caught in the crossfire.

The series also stars Shriswara, Perlene Bhesania, Sanaya Pithawalla and Rohan Joshi. Directed by Ruchi Narain, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family will be released on AltBalaji, the digital platform of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, on October 10.