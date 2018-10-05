Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has threatened the cast and crew of his Diwali release, Sarkar, with “strict legal action” if they speak to the press without his consent. In a tweet on Friday, the filmmaker expressed his displeasure towards “junior artists” for giving “many interviews” and termed it unethical.

Murugadoss did not detail the context of his rebuke, but some responses to his tweet suggested that the filmmaker is angry about crew members revealing information to the media about the film.

Dear Sarkar Cast n Crew,

So many people have put their hardwork for the making of this movie. Despite, there are many interviews by Junior artists, which is unethical. In the future, strict legal actions will be taken against people who give interviews without our consent. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) October 5, 2018

Produced by Sun Pictures, Sarkar stars Vijay along with Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu. Co-written by Murugadoss and B Jeyamohan, the film is reportedly a political thriller, but plot details have been kept under wraps. The soundtrack, by AR Rahman, was released at a function in Chennai last week. The film will be released on November 7.

This is Murugadoss’s third film with Vijay after Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014). Murugadoss’s last film was the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Spyder (2017) starring Telugu star Mahesh Babu.