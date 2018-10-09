Clad in a pink saree, Vijay Sethupathi flashes a smile in the first poster of Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming Tamil film Super Deluxe. The actor shared the poster on social media on Monday.

Sethupathi plays Shilpa, a transgender woman. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Bagavathi Perumal and Gayathrie. Co-written by Kumararaja, Nalan Kumarasamy (Soodhu Kavvum) and Mysskin (Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum), Super Deluxe is Kumararaja’s second film as director after his National Award-winning gangster drama Aaranya Kaandam (2010), starring Jackie Shroff.

Nirav Shah and PS Vinod are the cinematographers and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Sethupathi was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Prem Kumar’s 96.