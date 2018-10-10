In the teaser of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Telugu film Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Sharwanand’s character relentlessly follows Sai Pallavi’s character until she spots him staring at her in a cafe and asks him angrily if he has been stalking her. “I didn’t know that you noticed,” he responds. “It’s not fair of you to come and talk to me like this. I was admiring you from a distance, happily.”

Produced by SLV Cinemas, Padi Padi Leche Manasu features music by Vishal Chandrashekar. The cast also includes Murali Sharma, Suhasini, Priya Raman and Vennela Kishore.

Raghavapudi has previously directed Andala Rakshasi (2012), Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (2016), and LIE (2017).

Padi Padi Leche Manasu will be released on December 21.