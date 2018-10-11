The release of Prakash Kovelamudi’s Mental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, has been pushed to March 29, 2019, the makers announced on Thursday. It was initially scheduled to be released on Februrary 22.

Mental Hai Kya “celebrates the imperfections and the crazy within us and shouts out ‘sanity is overrated’” according to a press release. It has produced by Karma Media and Entertainment and Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, and its screenplay is by Kanika Dhillon (Ra.One, Manmarziyaan).

Kovelamudi’s first film, Bommalata (2004), won the National Film Award for Best Film in Telugu. His credits also include Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011) and Size Zero (2015).