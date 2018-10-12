The first teaser of Disney’s live-action remake of its 1992 animated film Aladdin was released on Thursday. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the Genie and Marwan Kenzari as the villanous Jafar. Aladdin will be released on May 24, 2019.

The teaser begins with a glimpse into the fictional city of Agrabah, and features Massoud’s Aladdin reaching for the magic lamp. The original film was based on a story from the collection of folk tales One Thousand and One Nights and Antoine Galland’s French translation of the stories.

Previous versions of the story include an animated version dating back to 1929, Indian productions across languages, and Disney’s animated production from 1992.