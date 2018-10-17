During an interview about the upcoming HBO movie My Dinner With Hervé, actor Peter Dinklage dropped hints about the fate of his Game of Thrones character, Tyrion Lannister, saying that the last day of the shoot was “beautifully bittersweet” and suggesting that Lannister suffers a tragic fate.

Dinklage has played Lannister in the blockbuster HBO show since its inception in 2011. The eighth and final season will be aired sometime in 2019. “I feel very, very – I’m trying to find the right word,” Dinklage told Vulture in the wide-ranging interview. “I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is – death can be a great way out.”

The 49-year-old actor, who plays Hervé Villechaize, the character from the American television series Fantasy Island, in My Dinner With Hervé, said that it was “really hard” on the final day of the Game of Thrones shoot, especially for the actors who were cast as children on the show and had grown up on its sets. “I know Game of Thrones is just a TV show, la-di-da, but it was our life,” he told Vulture.

About Tyrion Lannister, who is one of the most-loved characters in the series, Dinklage said, “He certainly developed a deeper sense of responsibility over the course of the show. He was a pretty irresponsible character to begin with... Not morality, because he always had that, but what to do with his intelligence.”