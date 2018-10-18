Five films were released on October 12 and all of them have fared below expectations. The box office estimates are Rs 4.80 crores for Tumbbad, Rs 4.41 crores for Helicopter Eela and Rs 2.14 crores for Jalebi. Among the English films, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man made Rs 3.01 crores while A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, made Rs 1.36 crores despite a very strong showing in American territories.

Andhadhun earned nearly Rs 47 crores at the end of its second week, while Sui Dhaaga has made a little over Rs 76 crores in its third week.

Sriram Raghavan’s thriller, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte, competed with the Hollywood film Venom at the box office. The Tom Hardy starrer earned a reported Rs 30.55 crores,

This week’s releases, which are targetting the Dussehra weekend, are Badhaai Ho and Namaste England. Badhaai Ho is a comedy about a middle-aged couple dealing with an unwanted pregnancy, while Namaste England stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as a married couple whose lives get affected by immigration.