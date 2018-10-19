In the teaser of the upcoming Tamil film Sarkar, screen icon Vijay plays a dynamic businessman who comes to India to vote for an assembly election. But when he learns that his vote has been rigged, he sheds his sophisticated demeanour and takes the law into his own hands. “Just wait and watch what happens, I am a corporate criminal,” he declares.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures, the film stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Livingston. AR Rahman has composed the soundtrack. The film marks Vijay’s third collaboration with Murugadoss after the hits Thupakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014). The actor was recently seen in Atlee’s Mersal (2017).

Sarkar is scheduled to be released around Diwali this year.