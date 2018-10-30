Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel is making his directorial debut with a revenge thriller titled Monkey Man. The film will be presented to buyers at the ongoing American Film Market, Variety reported.

Set in India, Monkey Man stars the British-Indian actor as “the Kid”, who gets out of jail to face a world mired with “corporate greed and eroding spiritual values”, according to the official summary. The film will go into production next year in Mumbai, said Screen Daily.

Patel has also co-written the film with Paul Angunawala and John Collee. The cinematographer is Chung-hoon Chung, who shot the 2017 horror film It. The action scenes will be choreographed by the 87Eleven Action Design studio, which has worked on the Hollywood thrillers John Wick (2014) and Atomic Blonde (2017).

Patel was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Lion (2016). His upcoming releases include Hotel Mumbai and The Personal History of David Copperfield.