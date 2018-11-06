In the teaser for his upcoming film, Dev, Tamil actor Karthi muses on the ideal way to look at life.

“There are plenty of ways to live in this world,” he says. “Just because someone advises you to, you pursue a degree you don’t fully understand, take up a job you don’t really like and work hard to impress a bunch of people you don’t know well...and live without fully understanding what’s happening around you.”

But there’s another option, says Dev – a life of adventure and spontaneity. It’s this route that Dev chooses, one that sees him riding fast bikes, climbing snow-clad mountains, romancing the woman of his dreams and also going head-to-head with violent goons.

Dev has been directed by debutant Rajath Ravishankar. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Vignesh, the film is yet to set a release date.