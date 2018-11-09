AR Rahman has turned host and judge for a new music reality show on YouTube titled ARRived. The Oscar-winning composer is on the hunt for “India’s next singing sensation”, according to a press release by Qyuki Digital Media, the creators of the show.

In ARRived, which went on air on November 8, Rahman, accompanied by singers Shaan, Clinton Cerejo and Vidya Vox, judge the performances of over a hundred aspiring singers. The winner will be “the voice” of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Zero, which will be released on December 21. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

In the first episode, the judges have selected the top 30 singers who will now compete in the second round. More episodes will be released on Rahman’s YouTube channel over the next few days.